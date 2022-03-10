NEPRA approves 95-paisa rise in electricity tariff

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has asked the federal government to increase the power tariff per unit by up to 95 paisas, on Thursday.

Nepra has forwarded its decision to increase electricity tariff to the federal government.

After the notification from the federal government the power distribution companies (Discos) would collect an additional 95 paisas per unit from the power consumers in their electricity bills.

As per Nepra documents, on average 53 paisas will be increased in power tariff and eight paisas increase in power tariff for consumers’ consuming 100 units.

Nepra wants 18 paisas increase for 101 to 200 units consumers and 48 paisas increase for consumers utilizing 291 to 300 power units.

All consumers who are utilizing 301 to 700 units will get 95 paisas increase per unit.

Nepra has issued its verdict as per the government policy guidelines and to review the subsidy to the power sector.