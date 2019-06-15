NEPRA approves increase in power tariff by Rs1.49 per unit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a summary for an increase in the price of electricity.

According to reports, NEPRA approved an Rs1.49 per unit increase in the price of electricity, however, this will not be applicable on K-Electric.

The increase came after the cost of fuel went up while power consumers paid lower tariffs. The tariff revision would help recover the lost amount, the regulator said.

According to the notification, the tariff increase will not be charged to lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

The price increase will impact, residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural consumers.

The power tariff hike comes days after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government announces its first budget for fiscal year 2019-20 with an outlay of Rs7.02 trillion.