NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in electricity prices

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction of Rs 1.89 per unit in the quarterly adjustment.

According to the decision, the reduction has been approved for the quarterly adjustment from April to June 2025. The reduction in electricity price will apply to all DISCO (Distribution Company) consumers, including K-Electric.

The reduction in electricity prices will apply for 3 months, from August to October 2025. The electricity consumers will get a relief of around Rs 55.874 billion.

The reduction in electricity prices will not apply to landline and prepaid consumers. The electricity distribution companies had requested for cheaper electricity in the quarterly adjustment and NEPRA heard the quarterly adjustment application on August 4.