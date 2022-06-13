NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in power tariff

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved an increase in the electricity price by Rs3.99 per unit.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), however, had recommended Rs4.6 per unit increase in the price.

The hike, which was announced under the head of monthly fuel price adjustment for April, will put an additional burden of Rs51 billion on consumers.

However, it will not apply to the Karachi-Electric (K-Electric) and lifeline consumers.