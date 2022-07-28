Business

Nepra approves Rs9.89 increase in power tariff

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

ISLAMABAD (INP): The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved a Rs9.89 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on the request of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).
As per the official sources, the Nepra heard the CPPA’s request for increasing the electricity tariff on account of the monthly fuel-cost adjustment for the month of June. After the approval, the electricity consumers will have to bear a of Rs1.33 billion. “A detailed decision in this regard will be released after a review,” the Nepra authorities said. Earlier, the Nepra also approved a Rs11.37 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for the K-Electric consumers.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply