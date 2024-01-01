NEPRA cuts power tariff

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 1.28 per unit reduction in power tariff in fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for month of September under monthly mechanism. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought 71 paisa reduction in power tariff for the said month, said a notification issue here.

The NEPRA conducted hearing on October 30 on the petition filed by the CPPA-G. Earlier, 86 paisa reduction in FCA was charged in August. The FCA of September would be 42 paisa less as compared with August. It would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid and electric vehicle charging stations. It would also not be applicable to the consumers of K-Electric.

According to Nepra, this FCA reduction will apply to most consumer categories, except for lifeline customers, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, electric vehicle charging stations, prepaid customers, and agricultural connections.

Nepra also confirmed that the adjustment will be effective for domestic users with Time of Use (ToU) meters, regardless of their consumption levels. The FCA is a mechanism that adjusts electricity tariffs based on the fuel costs incurred by power producers.