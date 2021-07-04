NEPRA electric shell and public

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of up to Rs 2.97 per unit in tariff on account of quarterly tariffs and levying surcharge for electricity consumers of ex-WAPDA distribution companies (Discos) with effect from October 1. According to the NEPRA press release, the tariff increase includes a fresh surcharge of Rs. 1.25 per unit for all consumers, except residential consumers, and a quarterly adjustment of Rs. 1.72 per unit for all consumers except those domestic consumers using up to 300 units per month. NEPRA said that the tariff increase for all other categories commercial, general, industrial, single-point supply, temporary supply, residential colonies of industrial units and agriculture consumers has been put at Rs. 2.97 per unit, except for agricultural tube wells for which the increase will be Rs. 2.66 per unit. However, the tariff increase for residential consumers will go up by about Rs. 8 paisa per unit, except for the consumers using up to 300 units per month. However, the tariff for all other consumer categories will effectively go up by Rs. 1.36 per unit.

There was an acute shortage of electricity across the country during recent weeks and the public was extremely surprised because the PTI government told them just a month ago that there was a bulk of surplus electricity in the Country and it was a problem for the government to utilize the excess amount of electricity being produced by the power plants. Government was beating drums of its efficient governance and lamenting the previous government of PML-N for signing non judicial agreements with power companies. However, the grave shortage of electricity struck the government into a condition of uncertainty and the horde of spokespersons were not available to the media to take their viewpoint on the issue. After tackling the issue through over the counter solutions, the Government moved the NEPRA to divert the financial burden of costly furnace oil/ diesel generated electricity toward the public. The IMF was also demanding an increase in electricity tariffs during recent months. In fact, Finance Minister Shoukat Tarin has rightly said that no extra financial burden will be put on the poor masses during the budget, as NEPRA fired the shell on the public, days after the approval of the budget.