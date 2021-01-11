NEPRA imposes Rs13 million fine on PESCO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs13 million on Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on charges of negligence resulting in fatal incidents during the period of July to December, 2019.

NEPRA upon receipt of reports of 26 deaths due to electrocution during the above period, constituted a two members investigation committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the relevant areas, conduct investigation and ascertain the facts and possible violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations.

The investigation committee’s report revealed that 14 out of the total 26 fatalities occurred on part of PESCO’s negligence, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Therefore, the authority issued a show cause notice to PESCO under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later gave an opportunity of hearing to the company.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of PESCO and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations, the authority concluded that the PESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant Code and Manual.

Further, PESCO failed to report fatalities immediately to the authority in a prescribed manner as envisaged under NEPRA Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules, 2005.

The authority has therefore, imposed a fine of Rs13 million on PESCO and has also directed PESCO to compensate the bereaved families and that the details of such compensation shall be shared with the authority in due course of time.