Nepra increases electricity price by Rs3.32 per unit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Rs3.32 per unit increase in electricity price on account of fuel cost adjustment.

A notification issued by the authority said the adjustment has been made for May 2024, adding that the additional amount will be recovered in electricity bills for July.

This adjustment will not be applicable to K-Electric and lifeline customers

Meanwhile, Nepra has decreased the electricity price by Rs1.67 per unit for K-Electric customers on account of fuel adjustment for the month of April 2024.

However, the revised adjustment will not be applicable to customers using up to 300 units per month.

A day earlier, the federal cabinet approved a whopping increase in electricity base tariff in line with the condition laid forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the bailout package.

The federal cabinet has endorsed the tariff hike proposed by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), which means the power consumers will pay additional Rs5.72 per unit on average through their monthly bills.

Hence, the average electricity base price has now been fixed at Rs35.50 against the previous level of Rs29.78 per unit, which will be applicable with effect from July 1.