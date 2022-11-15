Nepra increases electricity tariff by another Rs2 per unit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved another increase of Rs2 per unit in the price of electricity tariff.

The Nepra announced the decision after concluding a hearing in this regard on Tuesday.

The fresh rise in power tariff will enable the authorities to collect an additional Rs43 billion from consumers.

The latest increase in electricity tariff was sought in connection with the quarterly adjustment for the ongoing financial year.

The increase will not be applicable to the consumers of Karachi Elektric.