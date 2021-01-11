NEPRA notifies FCA would be charged in January 2021

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: On Monday the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has formally informed regarding the Rs1.6 per unit increase for October and November 2020 under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

NEPRA also notified the regulator conducted public hearing on December 30, on the petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA).

Whereas the CPPA had sought Rs1.52 per unit increase in the tariff for the said months.

Regarding the Fuel Charge Adjustment the authority has approved FCA of Rs 0.2925/kWh, having impact of Rs.2.9 billion for the month of October 2020, and positive FCA

Rs 0.7696/kWh, having impact of Rs 5.5 billion for the month of November 2020.

NEPRA has also informed that the FCA would be charged in the billing month of January 2021 to all consumer categories of ex-WAPDA distribution companies. This excludes lifeline consumers and K-Electric. The FCA would remain applicable only for one month, the authorities have notified.