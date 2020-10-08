Nepra notifies increase in electricity tariff

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday notified 83-paisa per unit increase in electricity tariff under monthly fuel price adjustment for the electricity consumed in July 2020 to generate more than Rs10 billion revenue.

The TV channel reported that the electricity tariff increase will not be applicable to lifeline consumers.

In September, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) also increased the power tariff by Rs1.62 per unit. The increase in electricity prices was made for the year 2019-20 in terms of quarterly adjustment.

The TV channel reported, the increase in electricity prices imposed an additional burden of Rs162 billion on consumers.