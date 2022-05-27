NEPRA notifies Rs 4.8269 per unit increase in KE’s power tariff

ISLAMABAD (APP): National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved Rs.-4.8269 per unit increase in tariff of K-Electric for March under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism (FCA).

The KE has requested FCA of Rs 5.275 per unit increase having an impact of Rs 8.592 billion, said a notification issued here.

The Authority approved the FCA of Rs 4.8269 per unit having an impact of Rs 7.862 billion, it was further said.

The impact would be recovered in bills of June and the FCA would be applicable to all the consumers categories except lifeline consumers.

