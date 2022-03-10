NEPRA notifies Rs5.94 per unit increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD (APP): Nat-ional Electric Power Regu-latory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 5.94 per unit increase in p-ower tariff for January und-er monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Authority announc-ed the decision after conducting hearing on plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

The increase in electricity prices would not be applicable to K-Electric and lifeline consumers, said a notification issued here.

It would be charged in the billing month of March. It is pertinent to mention here, Central Power Purchasing Agency had sought Rs6.10 per unit increase in power tariff under fuel cost adjustment for the month of January.

