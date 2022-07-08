NEPRA okays another power tariff hike

ISLAMABAD (INP): The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an increase of Rs1.55 per unit in power tariff on account of periodic adjustments in tariff for the second quarter of current financial year.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the power regulatory authority. Power distribution companies will recover Rs39 billion from the consumers following the tariff revision. Nepra said that it had decided to apply the same with effect from July 1, 2022, which would be recovered within three months from the date of notification.

However, the increase in the electricity tariff will not be applicable to lifeline consumers and the consumers of K-Electric, the power regulatory authority added.

