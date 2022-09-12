Nepra okays Rs 4.34 per unit FCA charges

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved Rs 4.34 per unit increase in power tariff for July for distribution companies (Discos), excluding K-Electric, under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had sought Rs 4.69 per unit increase in the power tariff for the said period. After holding a public hearing on the CPPA’s petition on August 31, NEPRA approved Rs 4.34 per unit increase on account of the FCA for July, said a notification. The FCA for June was charged as Rs 9.90 per unit which was only for one month.

The FCA for July would be charged in billing month of September, which was Rs 5.56 per unit lower than June. It would be applicable to all consumers of Discos, except life line and K-Electric. It would also not be applicable to vehicle charging stations. The impact of FCA was calculated as around Rs 59 billion which would be recovered from the consumers.

