Nepra okays Rs9.66 hike in power tariff

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Nepra gives a big electric jolt to the Karachiites on Monday as the regulatory authority has approved Rs9.66 per unit hike in the rate of K-Electric power. The increase was made under the head of fuel adjustment charges for the month of May.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority would release its detailed decision after taking a thorough analysis of the statistics. According to the K-Electric authorities, the power company has yet to retrieve Rs380 billion in receivables. The Nepra chairman offered assistance to the K-Electric if it needed to buy cheap electricity. He said that the regulatory body was ready to talk with the federal and provincial governments on behalf of the K-Electric for the provision of cheap electricity.

