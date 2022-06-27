Nepra raises electricity rate by Rs7.90

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In another bolt from the blue for the inflation-stricken people, the Nepra has approved Rs7.90/unit hike in the rate of electricity under the head of monthly fuel adjustment charges.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday was hearing a petition seeking increase in the rates of power. The hike was approved under the head of monthly fuel adjustment charges. Nepra will release its detailed judgement later. The new increase in the electricity tariff will put an extra burden of Rs113 billion on the power consumers.

