NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs3.76 per unit

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday hiked the per unit price of electricity by Rs3.76 per unit on account of quarterly fuel adjustment.

According to a notification issued by the power regulator, the increase will be applicable for three months this year — June, July and August. As a result of the latest hike in electricity prices, consumers will face higher electricity bills, with additional rates of Rs 1.90 per unit in June, Rs 0.93 per unit in July and August.

Furthermore, this tariff hike will add an additional burden of Rs 46.61 billion on electricity consumers and will also be applicable to K-electric consumers. Earlier this month, Nepra authorised ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDiscos) to levy a Rs2.83 per unit charge in consumers’ electricity bills for May as part of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) charges. Nepra said the FCA pertains to the month of March.

In April, Nepra raised the power tariff by Rs4.9 per unit on account of fuel adjustment for the month of February 2024, warning that demand was continuously declining which would result in to a further increase in the tariff. The power regulator has reviewed and assessed a National Average Uniform increase of Rs4.9213 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in the applicable tariff for former Wapda power distribution companies (XWDISCOs) on account of variations in the fuel charges for February.