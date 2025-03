F.P. Report

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has reduced electricity prices for DISCOs consumers, lowering the tariff by Rs2.12 per unit under January’s fuel cost adjustment.

The authority issued a notification in this regard.

Karachi’s K-Electric consumers have also received relief, with electricity prices cut by Rs3 per unit under December’s monthly fuel cost adjustment.

Nepra released a separate notification for K-Electric as well.