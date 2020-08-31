NEPRA to hold hearing in tariff’s hike today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will hold public hearing on a petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) here on Tuesday.

According to the petition, the CPPA-G has sought 86 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for the month of July under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

In a petition filed with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G on behalf of ex-WAPDA distribution companies maintained that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs 3.5420/kWh against the actual fuel cost of Rs 4.4035/kWh during the said period.

The CPPA in its petition said the total energy from all sources remained at 14,710.76 Gwh in July and the total cost was calculated to Rs 63.560 billion with an average per unit fuel cost of Rs 4.4035 per unit.

Some 36.76 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 17.55 per cent from coal, 20.62 per cent from RLNG, 10.05 per cent from local gas, 5.84 per cent from furnace oil, wind 2.34 per cent and nuclear 4.86 per cent during the said period.

The regulator will hold public hearing on the Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited petition on September 1.