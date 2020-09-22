Netanyahu Confirms call with Bahrain’s Crown Prince

F.P Report

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirms his phone call with Bahrain’s crown prince.

The call pulled Netanyahu out of the coronavirus cabinet meeting, where ministers are discussing tightening the lockdown rules.

“For several hours, we’ve been holding very important discussions in the coronavirus cabinet on how to stop the outbreak, how to dial it back,” he says.

“We will make very important decisions today, tomorrow at latest, and will certainly present them to you, citizens of Israel,” he added.

“In the meantime, I was summoned for an important national need, I spoke to the Bahraini crown prince, Salman bin Hamad [Al Khalifa]. It was an exceptional call, very friendly. We reiterated the principles of the Abraham Accords and we discussed how to… turn this peace — an economic peace, a technological peace, a tourism peace, a peace in all of these areas — [into action], and you will hear about the practical steps very soon.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the conversation as “extraordinary” and “very friendly”.

The crown prince “underscored the importance of securing regional and international stability and enhancing efforts to support peace in the region,” according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency. Salman further noted that “the agreement signed at the White House on September 15 will strengthen regional security, stability and prosperity.”

Netanyahu and the future king of the tiny island nation also “reviewed potential areas of bilateral cooperation and relevant regional and international developments,” according to the agency.