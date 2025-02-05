Netanyahu is becoming Israel’s worst enemy

Faisal J. Abbas

Just 20 minutes or so after US President Donald Trump had finished his joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Tuesday, a Saudi statement was issued reiterating the Kingdom’s position on the prospect of normalization with Israel. It stated that Saudi Arabia “will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state … and will not establish diplomatic relations without that.” It added: “This unwavering position is not subject to compromises.”

The bottom line was clear: Palestinian rights are “nonnegotiable.”

Both the language used and the quick turnaround of the statement were a clear signal of Riyadh’s stern position. Both the White House press secretary and the secretary of state attempted to water it down. Many countries around the world, including the UK and many other European countries, reiterated their support for the two-state solution. It seems the message from the regional religious, political and economic powerhouse was understood, unless — of course — your name is Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rather than getting the hint, the occupier-in-chief (Netanyahu) decided to double down, suggesting in a televised “interview” (if whatever Israeli Channel 14 broadcasts can be described as such) that “the Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there.”

Of course, it is easy for a politician like Netanyahu to poke fun and seek to intimidate. So far, he has been very lucky and has literally managed to get away with murder. But he is wrong if he thinks that tongue-in-cheek comments might win him anything more than a few likes on social media from his lunatic ultra-right-wing followers.

In reality, the sheer number of powerful statements that came out in support of Saudi Arabia, reiterating the nonnegotiable principle of defending Palestinian rights, were a reminder of what Israel is set to lose.

The occupier-in-chief should remember that his government is accused of genocide and that his plans are being labeled as ethnic cleansing. It would be delusional to think that his insistence on “causing maximum damage” and treating Gazans as “human animals,” given that “there are no innocent Palestinians” (all words spoken by members of the Israeli government, not myself) will go without accountability.

Palestinians have never forgotten their homeland since the beginning of the occupation decades ago, and they will never forget what has happened to them in Gaza in the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023.

Let us also remember that empowering Hamas in Gaza and weakening the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank was an official policy of Israel under Netanyahu for more than 15 years (as reported by the Israeli press).

Furthermore, he has turned himself from a potential partner for the Kingdom, as well as the wider Arab and Muslim worlds, into persona non grata. Nobody would want to shake a hand that has so much blood on it.

Last year, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman wrote that Netanyahu had a choice between going for Rafah or working with Riyadh. Unsurprisingly, the Israeli occupier-in-chief opted for Rafah and mass murder, as opposed to going for the latter option, which would have been the first step toward an integrated, peaceful and prosperous region.

Well, choices have consequences. The Kingdom will continue to stand firmly against Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians and those who aim to dilute their pathway to a state. As it stands, Riyadh is leading a global coalition for a two-state solution and will use the full force of its diplomatic might, global connections and wealth of resources to do everything humanly possible to support the needs of the Palestinians and their right to remain in their land.

Not only is normalization off the table, but at this stage Netanyahu is becoming Israel’s worst enemy. For a country that, for 75 years, garnered global support by warning against its people being thrown into the sea, it is now doing the complete opposite by threatening to displace Gazans.

Courtesy: arabnews