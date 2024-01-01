Netanyahu says Iran strives for nuclear bomb ‘stockpile’ to destroy Israel

JERUSALEM (Agencies): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran seeks to develop a “stockpile” of nuclear bombs aimed at destroying Israel, two days after Israel bombed military targets in the Islamic Republic.

“Iran is striving to develop a stockpile of nuclear bombs to destroy us, equipped with long-range missiles, intercontinental missiles that Iran is trying to develop,” Netanyahu said in a speech to lawmakers as Israel’s parliament began its winter session. “Iran could threaten the entire world at any point.”

Netanyahu also said he “aspires to achieve peace” with Arab countries.

“I aspire to continue the process I went through a few years ago, with the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, in order to achieve peace with other Arab countries,” he said.

Israel, under the US-brokered 2020 accords, normalized relations with four Arab countries – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Since then, Israel, with US support, has sought to also include other nations, particularly Saudi Arabia. Riyadh says it will not recognize Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.