Netanyahu tells Hezbollah to ‘watch it’

Monitoring Desk

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement to watch its “words and actions”, after Hezbollah’s leader said the group was preparing an imminent response to two Israeli drones which crashed overnight in a suburb of Beirut.

“I heard what Nasrallah said. I suggest to Nasrallah to calm down. He knows well that Israel knows how to defend itself and to pay back its enemies,” Netanyahu said in a speech.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, whose Iran-backed movement fought a one-month war with Israel in 2006, issued the toughest warnings to his enemy in years, on Sunday.

“We are in a new stage,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech, referring to the group’s long enmity with Israel.

He said the “suicide drone” attack was intended for a specific target and was a “very, very, very dangerous development” and that everything possible would be done to prevent a repeat.

Nasrallah’s comments also followed overnight strikes claimed by Israel that he said killed two Lebanese Hezbollah fighters in Syria.

In the first such incident in more than a decade, one drone fell and second exploded before dawn near the ground and caused some damage to Hezbollah’s media centre in the southern suburbs of the capital which it dominates, a Hezbollah official told Reuters.

Nasrallah said it marked “the first clear, big, dangerous, breach of the rules of engagement drawn up in 2006” after the end of the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

“If we keep quiet on this violation, this will lay a dangerous path for Lebanon,” he said, adding that unstopped drone attacks could lead to a situation similar to what is happening in Iraq.