Netanyahu to delay departure for US due to security situation in north: Israeli official

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will delay his departure to New York by a day due to the security situation in the country’s north, an official in his office told AFP on Friday.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his visit to the US by one day in light of the security situation in the north of Israel,” the official said, asking not to be named. He said that Netanyahu will now travel on September 25, instead of September 24 as previously planned.

During his visit to the United States, Netanyahu will address the annual UN General Assembly session. He is scheduled to return to Israel on September 28.

Israel is engaged in fierce cross-border clash in the country’s north with the Lebanese Hezbollah group, with the situation deteriorating in recent days.

On Friday, the Israeli military carried out a “targeted strike” in Beirut, which a source close to Hezbollah said killed one of its top military leaders.