Netanyahu’s office says Hamas has not yet responded to Gaza proposal

JERUSALEM (Reuters): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office denied on Wednesday that Hamas had agreed to the Gaza ceasefire proposal from Qatari mediators, after an Israeli official said the Palestinian militant group had given its approval.

“Contrary to reports, the Hamas terror organization has not yet returned its response to the deal,” the prime minister’s office said.

A Hamas official, who refused to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters that Hamas has not yet given a written response to the Gaza ceasefire proposal under negotiation in Qatar.