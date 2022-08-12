Netflix ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ official clip, trailer, release date

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Netflix has just released the official trailer for The Girl in the Mirror. It is an upcoming Spanish horror drama series.

The drama series is based on the story of a girl Alma played by Mireria Orio, who loses her memory in a terrible accident that takes the lives of almost all of her classmates.

After surviving this terrible accident the protagonist tries to unravel what happened that day and regain her identity. As per the official synopsis of the series.

The series is witten and created by Sergio G. Sánchez, under Sospecha Films.

Release Date:

The drama is expected to be released on August 19, 2022 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer: