Netherlands rules out recognising Palestinian state for now

AMSTERDAM (Reuters): The Dutch government on Thursday ruled out recognising a Palestinian state for now despite growing public concern over Gaza but said Israel’s actions in the war-ravaged territory were eroding its own security.

The Netherlands’ stance is in contrast to that of some NATO allies, most notably France which has said it will recognise Palestinian statehood in September. Britain has said it will also do so unless Israel takes steps to relieve suffering in Gaza, where starvation is spreading, and agrees a ceasefire.

“The Netherlands is not planning to recognise a Palestinian state at this time,” Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp told an emergency parliamentary debate on Gaza after lawmakers were recalled from their summer vacation.

Veldkamp also rejected calls to halt arms imports from Israel, saying the Netherlands prioritised domestic and EU procurement before sourcing from third countries.

However, he said the Netherlands had already taken “significant steps” including travel bans on two Israeli ministers, adding: “This war has ceased to be a just war and is now leading to the erosion of Israel’s own security and identity.”

Outside the parliament building in The Hague, around 250 pro-Palestinian protesters demanded stronger Dutch action. Local media reported chants and banners calling for an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid.