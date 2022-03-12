Netizens brands Khloé Kardashian as ‘hypocrite’ for her remarks on men infidelity

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Khloé Kardashian recently condemned women being held responsible for men infidelity following a massive backlash from netizens who have branded her as a ‘hypocrite.’

During her conversation with Variety, the 37-year-old socialite said, “If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me.”

“I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy or like, ‘Wow, that must really (expletive) to have to go through that.’ And not only go through it, but then go through it so publicly.”

Reacting to her recent remarks, fans have been hitting back at the reality TV star for previously calling out Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods when her intimate pictures with Tristan Thompson surfaced.

Woods, at the time, claimed that the NBA star approached her and denied to have taken things further with him. However, Kardashian blamed the influencer and accused her of lying in a scathing Tweet.

“So in this article Khloe Kardashian says ‘If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for mer. I’ve never quite understood that’ ma’am did you not drag Jordyn Woods,” one user expressed. (Quoted by The Sun)

“did Khloe and her sisters not blame Jordyn woods for something Khloe’s ‘significant other’ did? The hypocrisy,” another pointed out.