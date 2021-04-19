Netizens criticized Nida Yasir for copying Halime Sultan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul has a very eminent spot in the hearts of Pakistanis. It is adored to the level of extremism and the public gets sentimental in any matter related to the renowned Turkish drama.

This time when Nida Yasir supposedly dressed similar to the lead character Halime Sultan played by Esra Bilgic from the series and the Dirilis fans could not resist trolling her.

Donned in traditional blue attire with a statement headpiece, Nida looks exactly like Halime during her Good Morning Pakistan show in which she is also accompanied by Umer Shareef. See for yourself.

Nida Pasha more commonly known as Nida Yasir, is a 47-year-old Pakistani television host, former actress and model. She is the host for the morning television show Good Morning Pakistan at ARY Digital.