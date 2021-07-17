Netizens slam Sonya Hussyn for wearing revealing dress

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The netizens have a field day as they bombarded the comments section of Sonya Hussyn’s Instagram post as they were not in a mood to ignore her wearing a revealing dress on her birthday the other day.

The gorgeous Sonya Hussyn recently celebrated her birthday with a bunch of her close friends.

The birthday party was a lot of fun as it was evident from the pictures and videos shared by Sonya and other attendees.

Sonya opted for a white knee-length dress on her birthday.

A video of Sonya Hussyn cutting her birthday cake is currently making rounds on social media and she is receiving a lot of criticism for her choice of clothes.

Netizens were advising Sonya that she shouldn’t be wearing such clothes in a Muslim state as such clothes do not go well with our religious beliefs.

Actress Sonya Hussyn is one of the most famous actresses of recent times. She had earned a lot of acclamation for her commendable acting skills.