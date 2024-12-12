Neutral venue for India matches in Champions Trophy 2025 to be finalised on Dec 22

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi said on Saturday that the neutral venue for India’s matches in the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025 would be finalised by December 22 (Sunday).

Speaking to media after his visit at the Karachi stadium, Naqvi said: “Several upgrades are being carried out at the stadium, including the construction of a new building and replacement of fencing. The parking facilities for 2,700 vehicles were being developed to resolve parking issues.”

Naqvi maintained: “The stadium will be in excellent condition. The work in Karachi was progressing faster than Lahore.”

He mentioned that two large screens and LED lights were being installed, and the work was expected to be completed by January 15.

Discussing India’s matches, Naqvi said: “The International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the schedule after consulting the PCB’s recommendations.”

He said: “Pakistan will also play at neutral venues for the next three years, including the final if Pakistan qualify.”

Addressing team selection, he said: “Performance-based selection decisions will be made by the selection committee, not by him.

He clarified that former head coach Jason Gillespie had been appointed as a selection committee member without complete authority, and team selection required collective decisions.