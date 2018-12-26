New African swine fever case reported in China

BEIJING (Xinhua): China on Tuesday confirmed a new case of African swine fever in Huizhou city, Guangdong Province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

On a farm of 90 pigs in Huizhou’s Boluo county, 11 were confirmed infected with the viral disease and 11 were dead, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report released Tuesday.

Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect all the affected pigs.

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs but not humans or other animals.

China reported its first case of the disease in August in Liaoning Province. Later outbreaks were reported in other provincial regions.