New challenges to Non-aligned Bharat

Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has said that the crisis in Ukraine, instability in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have an impact on India, and it is necessary for India to be ready for new challenges in changing world order. While speaking at the defense innovation exhibition Def Connect 2.0, the Indian Defence Minister said that each new threat becomes more complex than the previous one, and the world is now experiencing a conflict in Ukraine after the coronavirus pandemic. Singh was of the view that it is necessary to equip the country in all areas to ensure peace and stability, while the development of breakthrough technologies is a key requirement for countering new threats and challenges of the future.

Modi-led India is currently facing a unique challenge with respect to its security and foreign policy affairs which will have grave impacts on its national sovereignty, global affairs as well as its decades-long image of a non-aligned nation. Ukrainian war had brought Modi’s India to a crossroads where it has to make a choice between the Russian Federation and the United States along with the EU. Modi’s government has strategic military and economic ties with the United States and the west while at the same it did not want to abandon its decades-long relationship with Moscow, a great friend as well as the largest arms supplier to New Delhi. Historically, India had been a close ally of Russia, besides a strong advocate of the nonaligned movement, however, India’s quest for the status of a mini power in South Asia had prompted the Modi government to forge strategic military and economic partnerships with the United States, hence India joined anti-China bloc about a decade ago. India signed historical agreements with America including the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), and others which paved the path for the transfer of sensitive American technologies to India in the past. Modi’s government was of the view that it will keep apart its foreign policy matters from military and trade relations with the United States and will maintain a balance between Russia and the US. Earlier, Washington was unpleased with the Modi government due to New Delhi’s procurement of the S-400 Air Defence System from Russia and considering the imposition of sanctions against India under the CAATSA law. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India stayed neutral at the UNO, while the United States and the EU are continuously urging New Delhi to join their anti-Russia efforts at the global forum, but the Modi government is still considering its options.

Apparently, India has concerns regarding Russia’s close association with China which poses a direct threat to India, while it also fears losing its independence at the global forum after embracing the western camp. The Indian government was intended to take full benefit of its relationships with both superpowers while de-hyphenating their relations, but Americans are habitual of adding provisions in the bilateral agreements for twisting the arm of their buddies when needed. In fact, Modi has already sold out the legacies of Mohatma Ghandi at home and abroad, now the stage is set to thumb the last nail in the coffin of nonaligned Bharat.

