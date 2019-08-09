New coach, captain need of the hour, says Raja

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has backed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB’s) decision to not renew the contract of former Head coach Mickey Arthur.

While speaking on his Youtube channel, Raja emphasised the need for a fresh approach in terms of leadership going forward.

“It is a strong decision but a correct call,” said Raja. “Three years are enough to judge a coach and a captain with regards to their performance in pressure games, their strategy and how they gel with other players.” He added: “The team needs a change of guard and freshness in terms of ideas, which is why it is imperative to appoint a new coach and captain.”

The 56-year-old also believes that the coaching staff, despite all their efforts, failed to give direction to the Pakistan team. “The coaching staff worked really hard with the team, but they failed to change team’s fortune in Test and One-day Internationals (ODI),” he said.

“The system also failed them as they didn’t get finished products from our domestic cricket, which is why the team’s performance was inconsistent.” Raja was also critical of the news regarding banned cricketer Sharjeel Khan applying for PCB’s rehabilitation program. “Have we run out of batsmen that we have to bring back a cricketer who has brought shame to Pakistan Cricket?” he questioned.