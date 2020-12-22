New Coronavirus strain in UK and Pakistan’s strategy

Countries around the world have begun banning flights and travelers from Britain as UK Prime Minister and Health Scientists announced the spread of a new more infectious coronavirus strain was now “out of Control”. The British government confirmed the reports that new strain of coronavirus is 70% more infectious then previous one. This announcement created huge panic in the International community. After the announcement of the British government, several Countries of the world rushed to implementation of precautionary measures and immediately imposed ban on flights coming from UK.

The new coronavirus variant is said to spread much faster and accounts for more than 60% of new cases in London. As per reports about nine cases of new coronavirus strain has been detected in Denmark. South Africa also detected few cases of new coronavirus variant in the country. Two cases were detected in Australia and one case each in Italy and Netherlands. While talking to media British Prime Minister rightly said that “when virus changes its method of attack, we must change our method of defense”.

The countries-imposed ban on flights coming from UK include Hong Kong, Canada, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, El Salvador, Argentina, Chile, Morocco, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, France, Germany and Pakistan. Several Countries including Canada, Saudi Arabia and South Africa announced that the travelers already arrived from UK in the past days will be subject to secondary screening and other advanced measures. UK Prime Minister Bores Johnson said that London and Southeast England, which is currently in the highest level of a three-tier system of rules, would now be placed in a new tier 4 level. According to media reports, about 21 million people entered in complete lockdown restrictions in London, Southeast and Eastern England and Wales on Sunday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

World Health Organization (WHO) is closely working with British government on new variant of coronavirus. WHO informed the world that UK will continue share information and results of their analysis on ongoing studies with WHO. WHO will further update its members states and general public about characterists of new virus variant and any implications in this regard.

As per analysis of the economists and financial institutions, the economic impact will be even bigger retrenchment as more people are less able because of strict restrictions and greater health concerns to interact economically. This situation would worsen the economic picture of the global economy in the short term is heightened by what’s happening elsewhere in the world.

The developed world is again preparing to enforce complete lockdown although it badly hampers economy of the countries, however, developing and less resourceful countries like Pakistan can not offered the imposition of complete lockdown in the country. Pakistan has experienced a huge success during first wave of corona virus in the Country, due to its strategy of smart lockdown, close surveillance of Corona cases across the country.

During second wave of coronavirus in the Country, the situation is worsening every single day. The hospitals become overloaded, shortage of equipment, resources, diagnostic facilities.

Pakistan government needs strict legislation, formulation of new international and local travel advisory to curb the increasing trend in Coronavirus cases and to continue the daily business of the Country.