New dawn for Pakistan-Bangladesh ties

Farhan Ahmad

The political landscape of Bangladesh has undergone a dramatic transformation with the sudden fall of Sheikh Hasina, who had dominated the country’s politics for approximately two decades. Her 20-year tenure, marked by a strong pro-India stance and tense relations with Pakistan, concluded amidst widespread protests and political unrest. This pivotal moment offers both Pakistan and Bangladesh a rare opportunity to reset and redefine their bilateral relations.

The protests leading to Hasina’s departure were initially ignited by widespread dissatisfaction with a controversial job quota system. This system, which reserves a significant percentage of government jobs and university seats for the descendants of 1971 war veterans, has faced criticism for perpetuating inequality and excluding deserving candidates. The unrest soon expanded into a broader movement against Hasina’s increasingly authoritarian rule, economic mismanagement and suppression of political freedoms. The violent crackdown on these protests, resulting in numerous casualties, underscored the urgency for political reform and ultimately led to the military, under General Waker-uz-Zaman, assuming control to stabilize the country.

For Pakistan, the end of Hasina’s administration represents a critical juncture to renew and strengthen ties with Bangladesh. During Hasina’s tenure, her government was closely aligned with India, often at the expense of relations with Pakistan. Her departure presents a renewed opportunity for Pakistan to engage with Bangladesh’s new leadership, extending a hand of friendship and cooperation. This diplomatic re-engagement can be pursued through various avenues, including cultural exchanges, economic partnerships and shared regional interests.

Cultural diplomacy can serve as a cornerstone of this renewed relationship. Pakistan can extend invitations for cultural and academic exchanges, fostering a deeper understanding of shared history and cultural heritage. Offering scholarships and educational programs to Bangladeshi students can create new bridges of goodwill and enhance positive perceptions of Pakistan among the youth.

Economic cooperation is another vital aspect that can benefit both nations. Bangladesh’s rapidly growing textile and garment sector, alongside Pakistan’s own strong textile industry, presents ample opportunities for collaboration. Joint ventures, trade agreements, and mutual investments in technology, agriculture, and infrastructure can stimulate economic growth and development. By easing trade restrictions and promoting bilateral trade, both countries can achieve a more balanced and prosperous economic partnership.

High-level diplomatic engagements and confidence-building measures will be essential in rebuilding trust. Pakistan should actively engage with the interim government in Bangladesh, offering support for a peaceful transition and a willingness to work together on issues of mutual interest. Initiatives such as easing visa regulations and increasing people-to-people contacts can further strengthen this budding relationship.

The controversy surrounding the job quota system in Bangladesh mirrors challenges in Pakistan, where equitable resource distribution and representation have often led to political and social tensions. Pakistan’s experience in managing regional disparities and striving for fair representation in public services can provide valuable insights. This shared challenge can serve as a basis for cooperative dialogue as both nations work towards inclusive governance and social justice.

Regional cooperation also offers promising avenues for collaboration. Both countries face common challenges, including the effects of climate change and the threat of terrorism. By working together within regional frameworks like the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Pakistan and Bangladesh can address these issues more effectively. Joint initiatives in disaster management, public health, and trade facilitation can yield significant benefits for both nations.

As Bangladesh navigates this period of political transition, India is poised to respond swiftly to secure and deepen its strategic partnership. The long-standing relationship between India and the Awami League has been a cornerstone of regional politics, characterized by close economic and security cooperation. In the wake of Sheikh Hasina’s departure, India will likely increase its diplomatic efforts to engage with the interim government and emerging political forces. This engagement is expected to include high-level diplomatic visits, affirmations of ongoing economic assistance and strategic dialogues to reinforce the strong ties between the two nations. By doing so, India aims to maintain its influential position and reassure Bangladesh of its continued support.

As Bangladesh undergoes this period of political transition, Pakistan must seize the opportunity to forge a new and constructive partnership. By focusing on cultural ties, economic cooperation, and regional stability, Pakistan can help foster a more peaceful and prosperous South Asia. The potential for a fresh start in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations is immense, and this moment of change could herald a new era of cooperation and understanding between the two nations.