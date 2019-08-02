New Delhi deploys more 28,000 paramilitary troops in Indian occupied Kashmir

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: India is deploying over 28,000 more paramilitary troops in the occupied Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing freedom from its illegal occupation.

According to Kashmir Media Service reports, the additional troops are being sent to occupied Kashmir less than a week after New Delhi moved 10,000 army soldiers to the territory.

Over 280 companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in Srinagar and other parts of the valley, official sources said. However, no reason was given for the sudden deployment of the troops, the sources said.

The decision to send the troops came after India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, returned from a two-day visit to the Kashmir valley, last week. Media reports quoting official sources said that he met senior officers and reviewed the situation in the territory, which is still under President’s Rule.

Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended till August 04. While the authorities cited adverse weather conditions as a reason for its suspension, the weather department has not predicted any major change in conditions. Official sources say a section of troops deployed for the Yatra is also being moved to be deployed in the territory. Around 400 companies, which constitute about 40,000 personnel, had been deployed for the security of Amarnath pilgrims. Sources say all security formations have been asked to remain in a state of readiness.

Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, arrived in Srinagar on Thursday on a two-day visit to review the situation in occupied Kashmir. Reports said that all major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police.

Local residents have started panic-buying essentials as they are linking the deployment of troops to apprehension of deterioration in the situation in the territory.