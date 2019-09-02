New Delhi facing defeat at every forum on Kashmir crisis: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India is facing defeat at every forum regarding its atrocities committed by occupied forces in occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said this while talking to local private news channel, he pointed out how India failed to convince the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs to leave out the Kashmir crisis from the meeting’s agenda.

The European Parliament is scheduled to discuss the alarming situation in occupied Kashmir today during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan will represent Pakistan on the occasion.

India could also not keep the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation silent on the Kashmir crisis, Qureshi said. “India failed to convince the world that Kashmir is its internal matter. India is being defeated at every forum [around the world],” he said.

Narendra Modi’s government is being likened to Hitler’s Nazi regime, Qureshi noted.

FM reiterated his call to the international community to play its role to stop the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir.

He further said that the first meeting of the Kashmir cell, which has been set up at the Foreign Office, will be held on Tuesday.