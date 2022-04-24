New dimension of China-US rivalry

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida has told the reporters that Japan is keeping a close eye on China’s behavior concerning Pacific Island nations. After meeting with the Prime Minister of Tuvalu Island, Kishida said that they had exchanged views on recent developments concerning China in the Pacific region, including the signing of a security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, which has sparked regional concerns about Beijing’s outreach in the area. As said, the Japanese and Tuvaluan Prime Ministers agreed to cooperate for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The competition in the Indo-Pacific region is continuing and both sides are using their cards carefully. The United States and its allies including Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Taiwan are consolidating their control in the territorial waters through force projection and building partnerships with ASEAN nations having territorial disputes or ideological differences with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC). While China is gradually increasing its military posture in the South and East China Seas through the enhanced presence and patrolling of its naval vessels besides the creation of alliances with like-minded nations. Recently, China has concluded a Security Pact with the Solomon Islands, a South Pacific nation in the east of Papua New Guinea. The agreement provided Beijing, with a strong foothold and a path for the deployment of Chinese military and naval vessels on the Solomon Islands to maintain “social order” in the coming days. The announcement of the China-Solomon Islands security pact gave a tremendous shock to the United States and its allies and US Diplomats are rushing toward the Solomon Islands to fail the Chinese move. Washington vowed to scrap the Beijing-Honiara Security deal and announced its readiness to provide necessary Security guarantees to the South Pacific nation if it agrees. Other western allies including Australia, News Land, and South Korea also raised concerns and termed the deal non-transparent, vague, and contrary to the prevailing security architecture of the region.

In fact, the Solomon Islands switched its recognition from Taiwan to the Peoples Republic of China in 2019 and after this pivotal change, the Chinese government had developed its diplomatic and trade relations with Honiara rapidly through an incredible investment in all sectors of the Solomon Islands’ economy ranging from retail businesses to road infrastructures and direct foreign investment. On the other side, the United States had severed its diplomatic relations with the Solomon Islands in the past, and after China’s diplomatic surprise to its adversaries, now Washington regained its sense and rushed to reopen its Diplomatic mission in the capital of the Solomon Islands. The US and its allies are also offering huge incentives to the Solomon Islands under their regional initiatives such as Australia’s Pacific Set-Up, New Zealand’s Pacific Reset, the UK’s Pacific Uplift, and Washington’s Pacific Pledge.

Currently, the global players have started a hue and cry over the Beijing-Honiara Security Pact without consulting the South Pacific nation, western allies started offering packages for the Solomons while Solomon Islands’ leader has rejected such unilateral responses from western nations and said that his country needed to diversify its relations with other nations. Although international law accepts the sovereignty of all nations in bilateral affairs, hence the preacher of democracy, human and global rights are not ready to honor their self-coined rules for universal benefit.