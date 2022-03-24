New dimensions of Ukrainian issue

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden voiced fear of a real threat of war with chemical weapons in Ukraine in the future. President Biden expressed these notions while leaving for Brussels to attend an emergency NATO Summit on the issue of Ukraine. Similarly, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that any use of chemical weapons will completely change the nature of the conflict, will be unacceptable, and will have far-reaching consequences. According to Stoltenberg, the leaders of the alliance at the summit in Brussels will decide to provide Ukraine with additional assistance in the field of cybersecurity, as well as means of protection against chemical, biological, nuclear, and cyberattacks. The NATO Secretary-General also accused Russia of already using chemical reagents and supporting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in simplifying the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The Russian-Ukraine conflict is worsening every passing day and despite direct dialogues between Russian Federation and Ukraine, the international community is continuously working for de-escalation and resolution of the dispute between them. The utmost western interest and ever-increasing involvement of the United States and NATO in Ukraine have increased the possibilities of turning this conflict into a global war after World War II. Presently, western allies are expressing concern that the Russian Federation can use weapons of mass destruction including biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine. Russia has rejected these prophecies and asserted that American accusations against Russia of using biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine are an attempt to evade responsibility for its military-biological and large-scale Chemical activities in Ukraine. As far as the authenticity of such allegations or denials is concerned, neither a word nor an action could be final during the war, action changes with the situation hence provocations are high, and no signs of de-escalation are evident so far. During a recent media interaction, a US lawmaker and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) said that Washington and its allies, under certain conditions, may consider Russia’s alleged use of weapons of mass destruction (WM-D) in Ukraine as an attack on NATO countries, which will involve a military response. According to experts, the situation reflects a dangerous scenario in which either side, non-state actors, or a third party can use biological or chemical weapons or poisonous raw agents to initiate a global war or to gain global sympathies against its competitor during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

As per the latest reports, there are 30 Biolabs in Ukraine working in collaboration with the Pentagon, while Ukrainian nuclear power reactors are also still operating despite minor damage at the Chernobyl nuclear site during the conflict, however, the global community has a grave concern about any potential mishap or accident during the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Currently, the emergency meeting of NATO leaders is in progress and their decision has yet to come. According to experts, NATO is likely to pump more financial and military aid to Ukraine besides tightening sanctions against Russia in the ploy of the potential use of weapons of mass destruction by Russia. The west is fueling the Ukrainian issue since its origin and situation is heading toward global war, however, the warmongers must remember that hostility never makes peace, a bullet never segregates friend and foe, while fire never remains controllable.