New drift in Iran-Iraq ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has talked to his Iraqi counterpart, President Barham Salih on the telephone in recent days. President Raisi said that any country in the region that neglects the hegemonic goals of the United States, and the Zionist Regime will both disregard the interests of its nation and will spur Muslim nations’ anger. Raisi told his Iraqi Counterpart that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports unity, independence, security, and the promotion of the regional and international position of Iraq. According to him, both nations are determined to promote the level of relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields to the full capacity and the development of bilateral and regional relations between Tehran and Baghdad will lead to closer relations at the international level. While Iraqi President said that Tehran and Baghdad have many common goals and objectives in the region and beyond, while both nations can protect their interests through cooperation at all forums.

The Iran-Iraq ties have grown rapidly in recent years because of increasing Iranian influence on the Iraqi government due to the placement of Iraqi Shia Muslims at important slots in the Iraqi administration. The fight against Islamic State had brought both nations ever closer to each other and boosted their bilateral trade and cooperation, currently, both nations are working to achieve the target of $ 20 billion in bilateral trade by 2022. However, the differences between the two nations have emerged due to recent missile strikes by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps inside Iraqi territory on the accusations of the presence of the Israeli Intelligence Agent in Erbil. Iraq had protested Irani’s military action and condemned Iran’s assertion regarding the presence of Israeli agents on Iraqi soil and urged Iran had to inform it if there was any such thing instead of violating Iraq’s sovereignty. Presently, Iran is inciting Iraq to completely abandon the American military support, but Iraqi leadership is well aware of its military’s strength, looming ISIS threat, and Iran’s rivalry with Iraq in the past. Hence, the Iraqi leadership is less likely to believe thoughtlessly in its neighbor.