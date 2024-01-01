New era begins as world wakes up to a Syria without Bashar al-Assad

DAMASCUS (Agencies): Syrians awakened on Monday to a hopeful if uncertain future, after the armed opposition forces seized the capital Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, ending a 13-year civil war and more than 50 years of his family’s brutal rule.

The lightning advance of the Military Operations Administration spearheaded by “Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham” (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate, marked one of the biggest turning points for the Middle East in generations. Al-Assad’s fall wiped out a bastion from which Iran and Russia exercised influence.

Moscow gave asylum to al-Assad and his family, Russian media reported and Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

International governments welcomed the end of the al-Assads’ autocratic government, as they sought to take stock of a new-look Middle East.

US President Joe Biden said Syria is in a period of risk and uncertainty, and it is the first time in years that neither Russia, Iran nor the Hezbollah militant organization held an influential role there.

HTS is still designated as a terrorist group by the US, Turkey and the United Nations, although it has spent years trying to soften its image to reassure international governments and minority groups within Syria.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said on Monday Tokyo was paying close attention to developments in Syria.

Al-Assad’s overthrow limits Iran’s ability to spread weapons to its allies and could cost Russia its Mediterranean naval base. It could also allow millions of refugees scattered for more than a decade in camps across Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan to finally return home.

Now to rebuild

The armed opposition forces face a monumental task of rebuilding and running a country after a war that left hundreds of thousands dead, cities pounded to dust and an economy hollowed by global sanctions. Syria will need billions of dollars in aid.

“A new history, my brothers, is being written in the entire region after this great victory,” said Ahmed al-Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the head of HTS.

Speaking to a huge crowd on Sunday at Damascus’ Umayyad Mosque, a place of enormous religious significance, al-Jolani said with hard work Syria would be “a beacon for the Islamic nation.”

The al-Assad police state was known as one of the harshest in the Middle East with hundreds of thousands of political prisoners held in horrifying conditions.

On Sunday, elated but often confused inmates poured out of jails. Reunited families wept in joy. Newly freed prisoners were filmed running through the Damascus streets holding up their hands to show how many years they had been in prison.

The White Helmets rescue organization said it had dispatched emergency teams to search for hidden underground cells still believed to hold detainees.

With a curfew declared by the armed opposition forces, Damascus was calm overnight, with roads leading into the city mostly empty. One shopping center had been looted on Sunday, and some people rampaged inside al-Assad’s presidential place, leaving carrying furniture.

The Military Operations Administration said it was working to complete the transfer of power to a transitional governing body with executive powers, referring to building “a Syria together.”

World stunned

The pace of events stunned world capitals and raised concerns about more regional instability on top of the Gaza war, Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and tensions between Israel and Iran.

The US Central Command said its forces conducted dozens of airstrikes targeting known ISIS camps and operatives in central Syria on Sunday.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Sunday he spoke with Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians and that the United States is watching closely.

During Syria’s civil war, which erupted in 2011 as an uprising against al-Assad, his forces and their Russian allies bombed cities to rubble. The refugee crisis across the Middle East was one of the biggest of modern times and caused a political reckoning in Europe when a million people arrived in 2015.

In recent years, Turkey had backed some opposition forces in a small redoubt in the northwest and along its border. The United States, which has about 900 troops in Syria, backed a Kurdish-led alliance that fought ISIS from 2014-2017.