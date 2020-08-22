New gas reserves discovered in Sindh’s Ghotki

F.P. Report

GHOTKI: According to a statement issued by Mari Petroleum Company, the company has discovered new gas reserves at Ghotki district, on Friday.

This is the sixth consecutive gas discovery by Mari Petroleum Company in the area. According to preliminary results, the well produces 3.1 million standard cubic feet gas per day.

Mari Petroleum Company statement added the well was drilled down to a depth of 1,250 metres. According to experts, the discovery of this new gas reserve will help meet the gas demand in the country.