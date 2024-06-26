New Govt in Iran will benefit both countries: Zabihullah Mujahid

KABUL (TOLONews): Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, announced that any government that comes to power in Iran will improve its relations with the Islamic Emirate. He added that the Islamic Emirate wishes Iran well in the upcoming elections and said the relations between Kabul and Tehran are essential.

In his remarks, Mujahid said: “The current stance of both countries in the field of economy and diplomacy is something that the Islamic Emirate is striving to strengthen, and it is also observed that Iran holds the same stance.”

The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate expressed optimism about the formation of the new government in Iran, stating: “We can say that the new government that will be formed will follow a path that has already been outlined and will benefit both countries.”

Today (Friday, June 28), the 14th presidential election in Iran began.

Mohammad Taqi Shahcheraghi, head of the Iranian election staff, said that 61,452,321 people inside and outside the country are eligible to vote.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also cast his vote in the first minutes of the 14th presidential election.

The religious leader of Iran called on the people of the country not to hesitate to participate in the elections and stressed that “the presence of the people is necessary and obligatory to prove the legitimacy and honesty of the Islamic Republic.”

At the same time, former Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that boycotting the ballot box is not a solution to the problems.

After casting his vote, he added: “I hope all the people, with a wide presence at the ballot boxes, create a better future for themselves and their children. I am sure that today our people will make us proud.”A number of analysts believe that with the formation of the new government in Iran, their policy towards the Islamic Emirate will not change.

“There will be no significant change in Iran’s foreign policy regarding the region and especially Afghanistan. Whoever comes to power, whether reformist or conservative, will continue the same foreign policy under the supervision of the top leadership, which is Khamenei,” said Barna Salehi, a political analyst.

This election had 6 candidates but two of them withdrew from the competition to help the conservatives reach a consensus.