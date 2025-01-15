New Gwadar Airport starts international flight operations

F.P. Report

KARACHI : New Gwadar International Airport has officially commenced its international flight operations.

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-197 departed for Muscat in the morning, carrying 49 passengers.

The flight, PK 198, will return to Gwadar in the afternoon.

Additionally, PIA’s flight PK 504 will operate from Gwadar to Karachi at 2 PM. The flight operations started on January 20th.

According to sources, due to a lower number of passengers, PIA is using ATR aircraft for the route.

However, if the number of passengers increases, Airbus planes will be deployed.

Currently, the ATR aircraft is being used due to the relatively low passenger count.