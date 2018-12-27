New head appointed for JIT to investigate Nawaz’s role in Pakpattan shrine land case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar has appointed a new head for a joint investigation team formed to investigate Nawaz Sharif’s role in a Pakpattan shrine land case, on Thursday.

According to reports, Director-General National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Khaliq Dad Lak, who was appointed to lead the Supreme Court-mandated JIT, excused himself from the role.

After this, CJP Nisar has named Director-General Anti-Corruption Punjab Dr Hussain Asghar as the new head of the JIT, which is tasked to probe Nawaz’s role in the transfer of the land.

The case pertains to the transfer of 14,000 kanals of land of the Pakpattan shrine to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in 1985. Nawaz was the then-chief minister of Punjab province when the land in question was transferred.

Earlier on December 13, a three-judge bench headed by the chief justice had constituted the JIT during hearing of the suo motu case.

The JIT under the new leadership has been instructed to submit Terms of Reference within 10 days.