New HIV ‘vaccine’ could cost as little as $40 per year for patients: Research

(AA): A new “vaccine-like” HIV drug could cost as little as $40, according to new research.

Lenacapavir, an antiretroviral drug developed by US pharmaceutical company, Gilead, currently costs $42,250 for the first year for patients in the US, France, Norway and Australia.

The drug that is described as “the closest we have ever been to an HIV vaccine” could cost $40 (£31) annually for each patient, 1,000 times less than the current price, research suggests.

Early trials have shown that treatment offers full protection to more than 5,000 women in South Africa and Uganda, according to results announced last month by Gilead.

Lenacapavir is given by injection twice a year and can prevent infection and suppress HIV in those who are already infected.

The UN program, UNAIDS, said it could “herald a breakthrough for HIV prevention” if the drug was “rapidly and affordably” available.

There were 1.3 million new HIV infections last year, while 39 million people are living with the virus, according to the World Health Organization.