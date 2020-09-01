New Indo-Pacific strategy to reflect realities of modern world: Stephen Biegun

Ishaq Khan

WASHINGTON: Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun has said that America’s new Indo-Pacific strategy is the importance of having a strategy that reflects the realities of the modern world, and the Indo-Pacific strategy is focused around democracies and free markets.

This he said while addressing to a US-India strategic partnership forum. He said that the new Indo-Pacific strategy is also focused upon the values that the Indian government and the Indian people share with the United States government and the United States people.

“In order to make that successful we have to tap into the full scale of the region, that includes the scale of economics, the scale of security cooperation, and that’s impossible to do without India as a centerpiece of the strategy” Deputy Secretary added.

He added that so as important as I’d like to think the United States is to this strategy, it’s not going to be successful for us without India also standing side by side.

So in many ways, across multiple dimensions, the U.S.-India relationship is contributing to this, but also you see it in the personal interactions between Indian leaders and American leaders. Those relationships have formed across different ideological foundations and different political parties over many, many years. When you see our leaders together, you can tell that the wind is blowing in this direction in both countries, and that really will make us that much more successful with our strategies.

While answering to a question regarding China aggressive actions along with Indian border, Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun said that “As I said in my testimony on Capitol Hill about three weeks ago, we are – our strategy is to push back against China in virtually every domain, we’re doing it in the security and economic area”.

Stephen Biegun further said that the President has led the charge against the predatory practices from the Chinese economy and the Phase One trade deal is just a first step in that to be followed by many other steps in the years ahead in order to equalize and balance out the U.S.-China economic relationship.

While criticizing the Chinese government, he said that China is simultaneously trying to erase Tibetan cultural identity; they’re repressing hundreds of thousands if not more than a million Uyghur Muslims and trying to separate these people from their faith and from their historical tradition.

He continued that the Chinese Government has breached the U.S.-China or excuse me, the U.K.-China agreement on the transition of Hong Kong and asserted direct state control from Beijing that has completely abolished the “one China, two systems” commitment that the Chinese made to – made to the U.K. and to the Hong Kong people to uphold through 2049.

Apart from the internal challenges, China is also facing deep strategic and economic tensions with the United States of America, as the United States seeks to push back against these various areas of concern, Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun said.

Regarding the trade deal and defense technology transfer and cooperation, Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun said that “I think this is an area – and I spoke to Ambassador Juster about this just recently – I think this is a huge area of opportunity”.

“I think India has even more alarm about the neighborhood in which it’s – in which it resides with the recent clashes with China. We’re very eager to help India become a – become and remain a world-class power in contributing net security rather than worrying about net security and how it affects their interests. And I think defense cooperation is a key avenue for this” he added.